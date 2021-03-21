FREEPORT – Ken Bedder, 71, died of cancer on March 10, 2021 while at home in Freeport under the care of his wife and daughter.He was born in Yonkers, N.Y. and moved to the beautiful state of Maine in 1972. There, he met his wife, Shirley, and embraced the great outdoors and family life. At the age of 42 Ken discovered his gift for teaching and began a 20-year career. His colleagues and students recall his patience, kindness and creativity as he worked with 3rd, 4th and 5th graders. In retirement he volunteered as a math team coach and tutor at Presumpscot School.Ken’s greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughters, Shea and Skye. He cared for them weekly and was in his element creating art, playing games, and being in nature with them. Ken loved time with family and friends cycling, kayaking, listening to music and dancing. Ken expressed himself through writing, painting, and photography and leaves a legacy of his work for his loved ones to remember him by. Ken was a wonderful husband and father and is greatly missed by all who loved him. He leaves behind his partner, Shirley Russell; daughter Aura Russell-Bedder, son-in-law Pete Rohde and granddaughters Shea and Skye Rohde of Portland; as well as extended family members and friends.The family sends heartfelt thanks to MaineHealth Cancer Care staff, Dr. Ketchum, the Dempsey Center, and CHANS Hospice.A celebration of his life will be held in late spring. To express thoughts and condolences please visit http://www.funeralalternatives.net. Donations may be made in Ken’s name to theFoundation for Portland Public Schools at https://www.foundationforpps.org/funds-2/

Guest Book