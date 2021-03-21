PORTLAND – Rebekah Lynn “Betsy” Davis, R.N. died on March 6, 2021 after a brief illness. Born May 22, 1940, Newburgh, N.Y., to Wayne and Lynn Tichenor, “Betsy”, as she was known to her friends and family, dedicated her entire life to the caring of others.

At an early age, Betsy knew that this was going to be her path in life. While still attending Lexington Senior High School, Betsy officially began her health care career by volunteering at the local hospital as a candy striper. After graduating in 1958, it was off to Endicott College where she graduated with a degree in liberal arts in 1960. After that, Betsy enrolled in a three-year course at the Beverly Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1963. In recent years, Betsy enjoyed taking various classes at USM in Portland.

While attending nursing school at Beverly Hospital, one of the many patients she cared for happened to be a young golf pro named Jim Gillis. The two started dating and were married in December of 1963.

The young couple moved to Portland where Jim worked and Betsy continued her nursing career as an R.N. at the then Osteopathic Hospital of Maine on Brighton Avenue. Betsy has lived in Portland ever since. Betsy and Jim had two children, Jay and Jolie.

Betsy’s nursing career saw her make contributions at many of the area’s healthcare facilities. Patients and staff at The Barron Center, St. Josephs Manor, South Portland Nursing Home, Sedgewood Commons and Ocean View at Falmouth all benefitted from Betsy’s extraordinary level of care and professionalism. While working as an R.N. at National Medical Care in Portland, Betsy met Bob Davis who worked there also. The two were married in August 1981. They remained married for over 30 years until Bob’s passing in 2013. During that time, with the combination of her two children and Bob’s five children, Betsy was the ultimate matriarch. It’s impossible to guess how many family functions she planned over the years; every one being planned down to the smallest detail. And she loved every minute of it.

Those that knew Betsy, knew of her love for sending cards. Her favorite store was easily Romard’s Hallmark Shop at Northgate. She would never let an occasion go by without sending cards to family and friends with a little note. Holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and special events, Betsy was never without a reason to visit Romard’s. She loved doing this to let others know she was thinking of them.

Her other love was taking pictures. Betsy likely took thousands of pictures in her lifetime. At family events, there was no escaping her lens. A week or two later, photos would arrive in your mailbox from the event. Her children have a photographic history of their lives that began moments after birth through present day.

Betsy was also a member of the North Deering Congregational Church in Portland for many years where she served as a Deacon. She enjoyed assisting with the church’s fundraising efforts every Friday where they would prepare and sell lobster roll lunches to the public.

Betsy’s compassion and caring for others wasn’t simply a career, it was her way of life. She would often say that it was what she was born to do. While she cared for thousands of patients during her lifetime, her passion for care never stopped at the hospital doors. Family, friends and those that knew her best, will all agree, Betsy was happiest when helping someone else.

Rebekah is survived by her son Jay Gillis and his wife Lisa of Greenland, N.H. and their two sons, James and Jack; daughter, Jolie Roche and her husband Brian of Albany, N.H. and Jolie’s daughter Jessica Sandora; sister, Susan Bedard and her husband Michael of Newbury, N.H. and Susan’s daughters Tamsen and Jennifer Howes; Robert Davis Jr. and his wife Karen Davis of Gorham and their two sons, Shane and Ryan; Debra Jenson and her husband Jack of Naples, Fla. and their children Sarah Murphy, Jack Jensen and Greg Jensen of New York City; Brenda Davis of Augusta and her children, Casey Doyon and Joe Guimond; Michael Davis of Portland; Cathy Davis (deceased) and her daughter Renae. She was also predeceased by her husband Robert Davis in 2013

A service celebrating Betsy’s life is being planned for May 22, her birthday. Details will be announced at a later date.

