SCARBOROUGH – Retta Muir, daughter of Dorothy and Carson Beedy, passed away peacefully with family at her bedside on March 13, 2021. She was blessed with good health for most of her 98 years, due in part we’re sure to her early athletics at Mexico High School where she played basketball, her later fitness programs at Healthline in Scarborough, and her positive attitude. She was also familiar with tragedy and moved forward through difficult times with a great attitude and grace.

She and her husband Hans Muir, were married in 1945. After surviving being torpedoed in South Pacific, he died young of a heart attack in 1964. She was also predeceased by her daughters, Tori Muir Robertson (1980) and Becki Jo Kupel (2020.)

She told friends and family that it has been a long and interesting journey this last year and wanted them to know they were all important to her. When asked “what is the most important thing that happened in your lifetime?” she could choose from a very long list. Radio programs were available when she was born (1922), five when the first Model A rolled off the Ford assembly line (1927) and 10 at the height of the Great Depression. She witnessed commercial air travel (1929), the atomic bomb (1945), regular television programming (1948), the passage of civil rights legislation, men landing on the moon (1969), the fall of the World Trade Towers (2001) and was 97 when the COVID pandemic began.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Larson, son-in-law, Dick Larson, son-in-law, Jim Kupel; her five grandchildren, Tammy (Larson) Gallagher, Heidi (Larson) David, Nate Bae Kupel, Anna Li Kupel and Tyler Kupel; and her five great-grandchildren.

She has been an inspiration and an example of how to move through life with a positive attitude, good cheer, laughter, an ability to adapt to new realities and some prescience. Her choice of the most significant event in the past century? The world-wide web and the Internet.

