The Portland International Jetport terminal building was evacuated and the airport driveway closed after authorities found a suspicious bag Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., the airport said via Twitter that it had closed because of a “suspect bag.” The Portland Police Department and the Transportation Security Administration evacuated the terminal, airport officials said.

Visitors on Sunday afternoon said they were turned away at the entrance by Portland police.

The ongoing security check will likely take at least 90 minutes, the airport said, at which point the building may be able to resume normal operations.

