Cheverus’ Lucia Pompeo and Portland/Deering’s Caroline Lerch have been named two of the four finalists for the Becky Schaffer Award, given annually to the most outstanding senior hockey player in Maine.

Schaffer was one of many trailblazing girls who paved the way for the establishment and sanctioning of girls’ ice hockey by the Maine Principals’ Association in 2008. She was a member of the Yarmouth hockey community whose unparalleled work ethic, dedication to her teams, humanitarian efforts, and passion have created standards for young players to strive to achieve. A 2006 Graduate of Yarmouth High School, Schaffer was a the leading scorer for the girls’ club team while also playing for the varsity and JV boys’ hockey teams during her junior and senior seasons. Schaffer then attended McGill University, where she played club hockey. An aspiring humanitarian who traveled the world to serve in orphanages and organizations that taught and cared for children in desperate need, Schaffer traveled to Micronesia to teach English in that developing country. On August 6, 2011, she passed away at the tender age of 23 in a tragic accident while hiking there with fellow teachers. The Becky Schaffer award has been created in her honor.

Lerch and Pompeo are high-scoring forwards, four-year standouts for their respective programs and are all-state selections. Lewiston’s Brie Dube and St. Dom’s’ Gigi Ouellette are the other two finalists. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

