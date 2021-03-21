Maine wardens on Saturday rescued a Bangor man who fell and was trapped under a rock on Mosquito Mountain Trail at The Forks.

Clayford Cabilas, 30, was finishing a hike with Precious Magallanes, 27, at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they climbed onto some large rocks to get a picture. Cabilas lost his balance and fell, causing one of the boulders to move and create a crevice that he fell into, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a news release Sunday.

Cabilas’s arm and leg were pinned between the rocks, which had been piled beside the trail by heavy equipment. Magallanes tried to call 911 but, because of poor cell service, it took until 3:50 p.m. to reach emergency responders. Once she did, the Maine Warden Service, West Forks Fire and Rescue, Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance, NorthStar Ambulance, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and LifeFlight responded within half an hour.

Responders found Cabilas pinned with a fractured arm and leg. He had a head injury and was becoming hypothermic. Emergency workers used the Jaws of Life along with airbags to free Cabilas, and he was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor by helicopter.

