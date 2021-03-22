Arrests

3/16 at 11:20 a.m. Tyler Letourneau, 25, of Lincoln Street, Richmond, was arrested on Lincoln Street, Richmond, by Officer Devin Hook on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Summonses

3/15 Robert Lowell, 52, of Varney Mill Road, was issued a summons on Varney Mill Road by Officer Ryan Kaake on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and harassment.

3/21 Jonathan Roberts, 29, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons on Congress Avenue by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

3/21 Joshua Hixson, 42, of Melvin Heights Road, Camden, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Fire calls

3/13 at 4:19 p.m. Grass fire on High Street.

3/14 at 3:21 p.m. Structure fire on North Bath Road.

3/16 at 12:02 p.m. Smoke investigation on Windjammer Way.

3/17 at 1:03 p.m. Ashtray smoldering on Washington Street.

3/17 at 4:44 p.m. Outbuilding fire on Bowery Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from March 13-19.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: