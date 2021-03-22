Arrests

3/15 at 6:55 p.m. Ronald Dry, 49, of Wadsworth Road, was arrested on Wadsworth Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on a warrant.

3/15 at 7:58 p.m. Ashley Rose Elliott, 27, of Potter Street, was arrested on Potter Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/15 at 9:19 p.m. Aaron Fickett, 36, of River Road, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/15 at 10:22 p.m. Joseph Marco, 51, of Radar Road, Phippsburg, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/16 at 1:32 a.m. Karen Jo Shaunesey, 44, of Lincoln Avenue, Gardiner, was arrested at Cushing and Cumberland streets by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/16 at 7:44 p.m. Jason Wetzel, 44, of Astoria, New York, was arrested at Dunlap and Maine streets by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/17 at 5:19 p.m. Cornelious Jones, 38, of Longfellow Avenue, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or a combination).

3/19 at 11:17 p.m. Andrea Jane Goulet, 42, on Bowie Hill Road, Durham, was arrested at River Road and Windward Walk by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/21 at 1:43 a.m. Eric Warren, 33, of Hillside Estate, Greene, was arrested on Swett Street by Officer Patrick Scott on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/21 at 7:40 a.m. Cheri Collins, 52, of Long Street, was arrested on Long Street by Officer Whitney Burns on charges of domestic violence assault, false public alarm or report and unsworn falsification.

3/21 at 12:56 p.m. Patrick Colton, 56, of Potter Street, was arrested at Bath Road and Jordan Avenue by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/21 at 12:56 p.m. Kara Alanna Evans, 33, of Potter Street, was arrested at Bath Road and Jordan Avenue by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

3/16 at 10:19 a.m. Jennifer Fish, 42, of Poolerpit Road, Wiscasset, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/16 at 6:33 p.m. Daniel Duane Hinkley, 26, of Adams Road, was issued a summons at Routes 1 and 196 by Officer Joshua Bernie on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

3/17 at 10:10 a.m. Angela Prout, 42, of Bickford Avenue, was issued a summons on Baribeau Drive by Officer Brian Funke on a charge of criminal mischief.

3/18 at 5:08 p.m. Dakota Jones, 27, of Brunswick (street address unknown), was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/20 at 10:42 a.m. Lena Logan, 35, of Hawthorne Street, was issued a summons at Bath and Thomas Point roads by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/20 at 3:14 p.m. Sarah Willey, 37, of Stuarts Lane, Hollis, was issued a summon at Pleasant Street and Range Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Fire calls

3/15 at 9:58 a.m. Alarm call on Business Parkway.

3/15 at 2:20 p.m. Miscellaneous complaint on Stetson Street.

3/16 at 5:01 a.m. Alarm call on Stanwood Street.

3/16 at 10:03 a.m. Alarm call on Tufton Street.

3/16 at 10:08 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

3/16 at 5:24 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

3/17 at 11:23 a.m. Alarm call on Burbank Avenue.

3/17 at 2:25 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

3/18 at 10:16 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Route 1.

3/18 at 6:52 p.m. Structure fire on Maine Street.

3/20 at 12:25 p.m. Department operations on Maine Street.

3/20 at 12:42 p.m. Outdoor fire on Woodside Road.

3/20 at 3:54 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Pleasant Street.

3/20 at 6:12 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Longfellow Avenue and Harpswell Road.

3/21 at 12:58 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Harpswell Neck Road.

3/21 at 6:25 p.m. Alarm call on Harpswell Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 81 calls from March 15-21.

