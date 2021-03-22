Arrests

3/16 at 11:25 a.m. Mayuai Kouth, 49, of Gray Road, was arrested on Tuttle Road by Officer Ryan Pynchon on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

3/19 at 11:39 p.m. Austin Myers, 54, of Bridge Street, Yarmouth, was arrested on Tuttle Road by Officer Ryan Pynchon on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Summonses

3/19 at 11 p.m. Joshua Roman, 39, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, was issued a summons on Winn Road by Officer Joseph Burke on a charge of operating without a license.

3/21 at 10:26 a.m. Jessica Gil, 43, of Forest Lake Road, Gray, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Ryan Pynchon on a charge of allowing illegal operation of a motor vehicle.

Fire calls

3/15 at 3:15 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Lantern Lane.

3/17 at 5:25 p.m. Building fire on Middle Road.

3/18 at 1:11 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route on Wildwood Boulevard.

3/19 at 2:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

3/20 at 8:17 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route on Tuttle Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to six call from March 15-21.

