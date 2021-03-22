Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 12-18.

Summonses

3/16 at 9:06 p.m. A 17-year-old was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

3/14 at 6:42 a.m. Fire call on Brown Street.

3/15 at 1:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

3/15 at 3:15 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

3/16 at 9:27 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Hedgerow Drive.

3/16 at 4:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 North.

3/17 at 5:24 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

3/17 at 5:31 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Fundy Road.

3/18 at 1:11 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

3/18 at 5:51 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

3/18 at 7:29 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marigold Lane.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from March 12-18.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: