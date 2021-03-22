Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 12-18.
Summonses
3/16 at 9:06 p.m. A 17-year-old was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls
3/14 at 6:42 a.m. Fire call on Brown Street.
3/15 at 1:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.
3/15 at 3:15 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
3/16 at 9:27 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Hedgerow Drive.
3/16 at 4:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 North.
3/17 at 5:24 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
3/17 at 5:31 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Fundy Road.
3/18 at 1:11 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
3/18 at 5:51 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.
3/18 at 7:29 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marigold Lane.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from March 12-18.
