Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 15-21.
Summonses
3/15 at 10:10 a.m. Adam Gowen, 46, of Garrison Street, was issued a summons at Route 1 and Foster Avenue by Officer William Brown on a charge of attaching false plates.
3/19 at 10:03 a.m. Shain Richard Johnson, 39, of School Street, Sanford, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Detective Gino Bianchini on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property and violating condition of release.
Fire calls
3/15 at 3:03 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at East and Main streets.
3/21 at 12:58 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Harpswell Neck Road.
3/21 at 6:29 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Route 1.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from March 5 to 21.
