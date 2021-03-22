Town Clerk’s office to closing early
The Town Clerk’s office will close at noon Friday, March 26, to perform an operating system update.
No appointments will be taken after 11:40 a.m. Motor vehicles, snowmobiles, ATVs and boats can be re-registered online at
gorham-me.org/home/pages/online-transactions.
Street sweeping
Street sweeping will begin in the coming weeks as weather permits, the town has announced. The schedule will be made public as soon as the dates are determined.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 892-9062.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on March 18 that the U.S. public debt was $27,966,782,716,712.25.
