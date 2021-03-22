BIDDEFORD — Saint Andre Home has named Kate Stearns-Luce, LMSW-CC, director of its CourageLIVES program. A not-for-profit program, CourageLIVES provides outpatient services for anyone impacted by human trafficking (labor or sex), exploitation, or domestic/sexual violence, and a residential home for women 18 and older who are survivors of human trafficking.

Stearns-Luce holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Maine and brings more than 15 years of experience working with diverse populations throughout Maine to her new role.

“I am excited to work with survivors and help support them as they meet their goals to live safe, healthy, and independent lives,” Stearns-Luce said. “I am also looking forward to working within our communities to promote awareness, education, and prevention about human trafficking and exploitation.”

“We are thrilled to have someone with Kate’s experience and passion for this work at the helm,” said Carey Nason, executive director of Saint Andre Home. “She is such a strong advocate for survivors and brings a wealth of compassion and dedication to supporting them on their journey to rebuild their lives.”

CourageLIVES is a branch of Saint Andre Home, Inc.,a private, nonprofit organization founded by the Good Shepherd Sisters of Quebec that has a history of providing services to vulnerable women and children for more than 80 years.

