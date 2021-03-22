U2: Red Rocks Virtual Road Concert Film

10:30 p.m. Thursday, available for 48 hours. U2 Official YouTube channel, free.

On June 5, 1983, Irish rock band U2 played a rainy show at the visually stunning Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The phenomenal show was a stop on its “War” tour, and it was the one and only time the band played there. The setlist includes “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Gloria,” “New Year’s Day,” “I Will Follow,” “40” and several other early tracks from one of the world’s most famous bands. For 48 hours only, the show will be available for viewing digitally on U2’s YouTube channel as part of its virtual road concert film series. The series continues on April 1 with a 1997 Pop Mart show from Mexico City and finishes with a 2015 Innocence and Experience show from Paris.

Brandi Carlile Livestream

8 p.m. Sunday. Live from Ryman Auditorium, $25. brandicarlile.veeps.com

Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile hasn’t played in Maine since 2018, but here’s a chance to stream a live show from a historic venue in Nashville. Carlile and her stellar band, which includes twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth, will be performing live at Ryman Auditorium, and a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Rainey Day Fund, for BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and disabled artists, and Fanny’s School of Music in Nashville. The rest will go to her band and crew. Carlile’s 2018 album “By the Way, I Forgive You” took home a Grammy in 2019 for Best Americana Album. She’s got five other albums of material to choose from, and chances are excellent there will be a new song or two. On April 6, Carlile releases the memoir “Broken Horses.” If you’ve never seen Carlile live, jump on this.

Luna Colt Livestream

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Blue Facebook page, free, donations accepted. facebook.com/portcityblue

Catch a mid-week performance from local singer-songwriter Luna Colt. She’s currently working on her debut album called “Sad Songs and Bad Poetry” with producer Dan Capaldi. With her terrific vocals, guitar and collection of original tunes, Colt will put a spark in your Wednesday night. You can also expect her vibrant personality to shine; it’s one that fans of the local pre-pandemic showcase The Great Open Mic already know and love, and you can count on it carrying over into the virtual performance world. You can make donations to Colt and Blue via paypal.me/portcityblue.

