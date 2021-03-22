I typically get to school early because – morning person! I come in, open windows (yes even in the 10 degree weather- The New York Times says it helps) and open my computers.

I have a prep this morning so will use that time to write new content, post assignments to the digital classroom, and grade if there is time. When grading I try to not only make corrections but write little notes of encouragement on each and every assignment because sometimes that is my only connection to the students. While doing this I am also fielding chats from my colleagues in and out of the building to make sure we are all on the same page for teaching our common classes today and answering emails from students who have forgotten something or are absent and need direction.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kelly Raiter of XXX, teaches xxxx at XXXX.

Sometimes I even have a minute to sift through all the new digital platforms to try and find a fun activity that relates to our current unit – “gizmos,” “edpuzzle,” maybe a “kahoot” – these are all new to me but provide some variety for the kids when active learning isn’t a possibility.

Once prep is over, the day begins – the first class is an upper level one. First order of business, after attendance, is to take note of which students have lost their at-home lab supplies and find time to create a new batch of materials and coordinate sending them home to the students. That’s something for my “tomorow” list.

Then I have kids present current events and move on to the lesson for the day. I also make sure I post the next assignment early due to a student being on a trip and needing access. I still have to write that assignment into a digital format, I guess I will do that tomorrow, too.

Then it is time for homeroom where we go over announcements and check in on grades and just connect and talk about school, sometimes we meditate with the guidance department and that is always wonderful.

My last two classes of the day are younger students. Class begins with an ice breaker or warm up. Silly things like what is the best dad joke you know. It is a small way to have a little fun and connect with each other. Then I typically go through announcements and then a lesson. Frequently the lessons are filmed in advance (usually on the weekends) because that way kids can refer back as needed or if absent. Filming has gotten better over time, it used to take several takes to make sure everything is right but now I can usually manage in one or two. The remaining class time is spent on the meet answering questions and checking in with students.

There is a break for lunch in there, by myself because I don’t want to unmask around other adults, and frantic water consumption (again the mask), and a quick trip to the bathroom. One of the things I miss most is being able to drink coffee all day!

When I get home I am usually exhausted. Speaking through three layers of mask and a filter, to both students spread out in the room and on the computer at home, all while being cold from the open windows will take it out of you. But still will exercise, make dinner for the family, and help my elementary school-aged student do his math assignment through tears and meltdowns. The program has progressed him to math outside his grade and it is really really hard.

At the end of the day I tell my child that, yes, this is a hard time but it isn’t forever and isn’t it wonderful your music teacher, who isn’t tech-savvy, learned how to film two of himself doing a silly duet for you? Or, isn’t it great that your art teacher sent home supplies so you can follow along with her videos?

And then I make sure to email those teachers and tell them that as well – and I hope others out there do the same.

— Special to the Press Herald

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: