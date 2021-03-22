The demand for single-family homes in Maine shows no signs of slowing down.

Sales in February rose 22.8 percent from the same month in 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted life. A total of 1,062 homes changed hands last month compared with 865 the previous February, according to a Maine Listings report released Monday.

The median sales price statewide climbed 12.9 percent to $244,900. A year ago, that figure – with half of homes selling above and half below – was $216,900.

February’s data continues a hot trend for Maine home sales. For the three-month period ending Feb. 28, sales of existing single-family homes in Maine increased by 25 percent from a year earlier, while the median price of homes sold rose by 16 percent. Over the past year, home sales rose by 10.3 percent when compared with sales between March 1, 2019 and Feb. 29, 2020.

February is typically the slowest month of the year for real estate, and the monthly total this year is lower than any of the previous 11 months. Low inventory is another factor in that equation, as are historically low interest rates.

Aaron Bolster of Allied Realty in Skowhegan, president of the Maine Association of Realtors, said buyers are acting more quickly than they were a year ago, when homes typically stayed on the market for 52 days before a sale. Last month, that statistic had dropped to 21 days.

“Over the coming year, we’re hopeful for a return to pre-pandemic conditions, with more sellers entering the market which will ease the pent-up demand,” Bolster said in a press release. “Our advice to buyers until then is to work with a realtor to learn your market, develop a strategy, and remain committed and patient.”

Regionally, the northeast saw sales of single-family existing homes rise 13.2 percent and prices 20.5 percent to $356,000, according to the National Association of Realtors. Nationwide, sales in February rose 8.0 percent over the same month last year and prices rose 16.2 percent to $317,100.

