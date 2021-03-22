The Brunswick Rotary Club has selected Mary Ann Nahf as the 2021 recipient of the Walter H. “Doc” Phillips Memorial Award.

The award is given to those who demonstrate dedicated involvement in a field that encompassed the late Doc Phillips’ interests, including land conservation, volunteerism and service to others, education, water quality and science programs.

Over the course of 20 years, Nahf has volunteered for the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust, Harpswell Conservation Commission, Harpswell Marine Resources Committee and chaired the Harpswell Climate Resilience Implementation Task Force.

Nahf served as Harpswell’s representative to the Curtis Memorial Library from 2013 to 2018.

“I met my initial goal of meeting people and learning about the community of Harpswell ten-fold and can’t think of a better place I’d want to call home,” Nahf said.

An award ceremony will be planned and announced soon.

