Midcoast Literacy, a Bath-based nonprofit organization that provides free literacy tutoring, is putting on its second free, live Readers Theater production on Sunday, April 25, at 4 p.m. It will feature local, professional actors reading “Doctor DeSoto,” by William Steig and “Today I Will Fly!” by Mo Willems.

Due to COVID restrictions, the event will be held over Zoom. Viewers must register in advance at midcoastliteracy.org or by emailing [email protected]

“A Readers Theater performance is a great way to experience children’s books in a whole new way,” Midcoast Literacy Executive Director Don Lader said in a press release. “It’s a read-aloud and a theatrical show all in one. After our debut online event in December, we heard so much positive feedback from families we decided to do another production this spring.”

Midcoast Literacy has provided free literacy programs to people of all ages in Lincoln, Sagadahoc and northern Cumberland counties for 50 years

During the Readers Theater event, donations will be accepted to support Midcoast Literacy’s Read Together program that provides free, one-on-one tutoring for students ages 6-14 who are reading below grade level

“We’re making Readers Theater a tradition at Midcoast Literacy,” said Lader, “and are optimistically looking forward to hosting a live performance in a local theater in the not-too-distant future.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: