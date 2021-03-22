HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets ended their 20-game losing streak Monday night, as John Wall had his first triple-double in five years in a 117-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Houston’s skid was tied for the ninth-worst in NBA history and the longest since Philadelphia’s record-setting, 28-game losing streak across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

But Wall had 19 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds, his first triple-double since Feb. 5, 2016. That helped the Rockets got their first win since Feb. 4.

Houston also handed the Raptors their ninth straight loss, which now represents the NBA’s longest active losing streak.

All five Houston starters scored in double figures by midway through the third quarter. Jae’Sean Tate had 22 points, Sterling Brown added 20, Christian Wood scored 19 and Danuel House Jr. added 12.

KINGS 119, CAVALIERS 105: De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Tyrese Haliburton had a career-high 28 and Sacramento completed its longest trip of the season by beating Cleveland.

Buddy Hield added 19 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Kings, who went 3-3 on their 10-day trip. Harrison Barnes made a late run at a triple-double with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

JaVale McGee paced the Cavaliers with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Collin Sexton had 15 points and seven assists. Cleveland, playing its third home game in four days, trailed for the final 25 minutes and has lost 6 of 8.

The Kings seized control with a 23-9 run to open the third quarter, fueled by 11 points from Fox, to push their lead to 86-68. Haliburton followed with 14 points in the fourth when Sacramento went up by 19.

THUNDER 112, TIMBERWOLVES 103: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and visiting Oklahoma City relied on strong 3-point shooting to beat Minnesota.

The Thunder set a season high with 21 3-pointers in just 37 attempts (56.8%). Eight of the nine players who entered the game for the Thunder hit at least one 3-pointer. Only center Moses Brown didn’t convert from beyond the arc, but he contributed 17 rebounds.

Reserve guard Ty Jerome led the way by hitting all five of his 3-point attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander was 4 for 6 from deep, and Aleksej Pokusevski and Theo Maledon each hit three 3s.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

HORNETS 100, SPURS 97: Gordon Hayward scored 27 points, Terry Rozier added 24 and visiting Charlotte held on to beat San Antonio in its first game since losing LaMelo Ball to injury.

Ball suffered a fractured right wrist Saturday after a hard fall against the Los Angeles Clippers. Regarded as the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year honors, Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Bismack Biyombo and Malik Monk had 11 points apiece and P.J. Washington added 10 points and 13 rebounds as Charlotte snapped a three-game skid.

The Spurs had won 4 of 5 but struggled to contain the Hornets’ frontcourt.

JAZZ 120, BULLS 95: Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks, and Utah won at Chicago.

The Western Conference leaders took control in the first half and rolled to their second straight win after losing 5 of 8.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 27 points, though he made just 10 of 25 shots.

BUCKS 140, PACERS 113: Jrue Holiday had 28 points and 14 assists, and host Milwaukee overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokoumpo to breeze past Indiana for its seventh consecutive victory.

Antetokounmpo was sidelined by a sprained left knee. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he thinks the reigning two-time NBA MVP got hurt during a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

“We’re hoping it’s shorter rather than longer, but we’ll see how these first 48 to 72 hours go and we’ll know more then,” Budenholzer said before Monday’s game.

Budenholzer said it was too soon to determine whether the injury also would keep him out of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

