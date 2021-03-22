Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is accused of sexual assault by a woman in a lawsuit filed Monday, as the allegations against him continue to mount.

The new allegations come amid a set of six additional civil lawsuits filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Harris County, Texas. The woman is described as offering bodywork and stretch therapy services. The latest filings bring the number of suits by women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct to 13.

Attorney Anthony G. Buzbee said during a news conference Friday in Houston that he was planning, at that point, to file 12 lawsuits in all against Watson and had spoken to at least 10 other women making similar allegations.

Buzbee also said Friday that he would submit materials to the Houston Police Department. He said in a social media post over the weekend that he would turn over affidavits and evidence Monday to the police and prosecutors and would request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider criminal charges.

Watson has not been charged with any crimes. He denied the initial allegations, saying that he rejected a settlement offer before the first lawsuit was filed. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, said Friday that the allegations were “meritless.” Hardin said Friday that he would review the case before making more detailed comments about the “numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee.”

The NFL has said that it has opened an investigation of Watson under its personal conduct policy.

Two of the 13 lawsuits list sexual assault as a cause of action, including a previous suit by a massage therapist who accused Watson of forcing her to perform oral sex. Those two lawsuits and the 11 others list civil assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress as causes of action.

Watson previously requested a trade by the Texans. Team officials have said they do not intend to comply with that trade request.

DRAFT: A year after a three-day stop in Las Vegas was scrapped and one of its signature events had to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL announced Monday its initial plans for this year’s draft in Cleveland, where thousands of fans will be safely welcomed in a step toward normalcy.

Commissioner Roger Goodell hosted last year’s draft from home, but he’ll be on hand for this year’s event, which will incorporate all the health and safety protocols learned by the league over the past year as well as the city’s best known locations along Lake Erie – FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Browns, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With health and safety guidelines changing almost daily, the league does not yet have an “exact” figure of how many fans will be allowed to attend the free, outdoor festivities associated with this year’s draft, which coincides with the Browns’ 75th anniversary season.

Masks will be required and provided, and the league will use many of the same health protocols implemented last season to accommodate “tens of thousands” of football fans.

TITANS: Tennessee announced Monday is has agreed to terms with cornerback Kevin Johnson, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo.

Johnson is the second cornerback the Titans have added since releasing starters Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson. The six-year veteran has started 25 of 64 games and has 188 tackles, an interception and 22 passes defensed. The 16th overall draft pick in 2015 by Houston out of Wake Forest, Johnson played with Buffalo in 2019 and was with Cleveland last season where he started six of his 13 games.

Adeniyi spent the past three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing in 32 games with 10 tackles, 14 on special teams and forcing three fumbles on special teams.

Sambrailo started five of the 10 games he played last season for Tennessee at left tackle. He missed the last six games after being hurt in an overtime win at Baltimore on Nov. 22, which put him on injured reserve.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh, in need of help along the line after veteran Tyson Alualu left in free agency for Jacksonville, is bringing back defensive lineman Chris Wormley on a two-year deal, the club announced Monday.

Wormley appeared in 13 games for the Steelers last season after Pittsburgh acquired him from AFC North rival Baltimore. Wormley finished with eight tackles, including one for a loss, one sack and three quarterback hits. He missed three games in the middle of the season with a knee injury.

The Steelers also signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract. Simmons spent a portion of 2020 on Houston’s practice squad. Simmons played collegiately at Georgia, catching 35 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

