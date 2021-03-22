Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  3/25  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop

Thur.  4/1  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  3/25  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Mon.  3/29  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  3/29  7 p.m.  Vision and Values Project Future Summit #1

Wed.  3/31  5 p.m.  Town/School Joint Finance Committee Meeting

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  3/25  6 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  3/25  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee/Planning Board Forum

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  3/25  6:30 p.m.  Budget Committee

Mon.  3/29  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Wed.  3/31  6 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  3/25  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  3/25  7 p.m.  School Committee

Mon.  3/29  9 a.m.  Royal Park River Improvements Public Meeting

Tues.  3/30  6:30 p.m.  Pesticides Advisory Task Force

Tues.  3/30  7 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Wed.  3/31  6 p.m.  Royal Park River Improvements Public Meeting

Thur.  4/1  5:30 p.m.  School Committee Special Meeting

Thur.  4/1  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting and Workshop

