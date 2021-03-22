Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 3/25 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop
Thur. 4/1 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Mon. 3/29 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 3/29 7 p.m. Vision and Values Project Future Summit #1
Wed. 3/31 5 p.m. Town/School Joint Finance Committee Meeting
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 3/25 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee/Planning Board Forum
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee
Mon. 3/29 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Wed. 3/31 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. School Committee
Mon. 3/29 9 a.m. Royal Park River Improvements Public Meeting
Tues. 3/30 6:30 p.m. Pesticides Advisory Task Force
Tues. 3/30 7 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Wed. 3/31 6 p.m. Royal Park River Improvements Public Meeting
Thur. 4/1 5:30 p.m. School Committee Special Meeting
Thur. 4/1 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting and Workshop
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: March 15-21
-
Portland Forecaster
Half of proposed $125.8 million Portland school budget aimed at addressing inequity
-
Portland Forecaster
Proposal reworks Portland’s eastern waterfront into a public ‘gift’
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: March 25
-
Sponsored
Start saving now for future expenses with these helpful tips