Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 3/25 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop

Thur. 4/1 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Mon. 3/29 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 3/29 7 p.m. Vision and Values Project Future Summit #1

Wed. 3/31 5 p.m. Town/School Joint Finance Committee Meeting

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 3/25 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee/Planning Board Forum

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee

Mon. 3/29 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee

Wed. 3/31 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. School Committee

Mon. 3/29 9 a.m. Royal Park River Improvements Public Meeting

Tues. 3/30 6:30 p.m. Pesticides Advisory Task Force

Tues. 3/30 7 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Wed. 3/31 6 p.m. Royal Park River Improvements Public Meeting

Thur. 4/1 5:30 p.m. School Committee Special Meeting

Thur. 4/1 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting and Workshop

