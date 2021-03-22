AUGUSTA — A pair of motorcyclists were airlifted to the hospital after their motorcycle crashed on Interstate 95 in Augusta on Monday.

Police said a man and woman, who they have not identified, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The crash closed both lanes of Interstate 95 briefly while the motorcycle riders were flown from the scene.

State police responded to a motorcycle crash around 1:50 p.m. in the northbound lane on I-95 near mile marker 114 in Augusta, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Both the male driver and female passenger were injured. Police said neither were wearing helmets.

The cause of the crash is believed to be a mechanical malfunction, according to Moss.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Augusta Fire and Rescue.

Additional information was not immediately available.

