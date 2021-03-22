3/15 at 2:55 a.m. Zachary Heddesheimer, 26, of Portland, on Grant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/15 at 2:55 a.m. Ross D. Pratt, 25, of Portland, on Grant Street on charges of assault and obstructing government administration.

3/15 at 1 p.m. Joseph Lluvera, 46, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and criminal trespass.

3/15 at 1:11 p.m. Cody Taylor, 19, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of criminal threatening.

3/15 at 3 p.m. James Laliberty, 60, of Portland, on Exchange Street on a charge of probation violation.

3/15 at 11:52 p.m. Nathan L. Francis, 23, of Portland, on Washburn Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

3/16 at 1:40 a.m. Antoni Bazia, 49, of Westbrook, on West Commercial Street on charges of operating under the influence.

3/16 at 3:15 a.m. Jeffrey Morse, 50, of Standish, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/16 at 1:55 p.m. James Sampson, 31, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

3/16 at 7:52 p.m. Jessica Falero, 23, of Portland, on St. Lawrence Street on a charge of assault on a police officer.

3/17 at 8:46 a.m. Jessica Falero, 23, of Portland, on St. Lawrence Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

3/17 at 11:48 p.m. Kassidy Scarponi, 23, of Brunswick, on Massachusetts Avenue on a charge of assault.

3/18 at 1:01 a.m. Innocent Ochan, 23, of Portland, on Stevens Avenue on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, operating after suspension, operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/18 at noon. Matthew Warren, 37, address unlisted, on Bramhall Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/18 at 11:31 p.m. Stephen Yerxa, 54, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

3/19 at 8:02 a.m. Troy Day, 33, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in drugs and violation of conditional release.

3/19 at 8:40 a.m. Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 24, address unlisted, on Oxford Street on charges of assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release.

3/20 at 12:45 a.m. Niccola Castro Del Rio, 36, of Portland, on Franklin Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/20 at 1:04 a.m. Petrica Biciusca, 32, of Portland, on High Street on a charge of violation of protection order.

3/20 at 9:52 a.m. Anthony Muhammad, 44, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on charges of assault, driving to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

3/20 at 11:34 a.m. Brendan Curry, 47, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of indecent conduct and violation of conditional release.

3/20 at 3 p.m. Christopher O’Neill, 32, of Portland, on Mellen Street on charges of aggravated furnishing/trafficking scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release.

3/20 at 10 p.m. Juliann Homan, 38, of Portland, on Marginal Way on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of conditional release.

3/21 at 12:35 a.m. Johnathan Hersom, 23, of Newburgh, on Riverside Street on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

3/21 at 12 a.m. Stephen P. Shaw, 26, of Portland, location unlisted, on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/21 at 4 a.m. Kimberly Saunders, 55, of Portland, on St. John Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

3/21 at 11 p.m. Michael Marceau, 33, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of assault.

