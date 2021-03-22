The Portland Recovery Community Center on Forest Avenue plans to move to the former Deering Masonic Hall at 102 Bishop St. in mid-April.

“The building is twice as large, with plenty of parking, a big kitchen and space to host more groups and activities safely,” the center said in a press release.

Since the pandemic began, much of the center’s offerings for people with substance use disorders, including group and one-on-one support, have been offered virtually. The new space will allow the center to hold in-person sessions safely.

Since opening in 2011, the Portland Recovery Community Center has offered free support groups, recovery coaching, telephone recovery support, job and housing assistance, and wellness activities such as yoga, art/dance classes and open mic sessions. Prior to the pandemic, as many as 140 people were stopping in daily.

“We are grateful to our recovery community, families and friends for making this dream come true,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “As we continue with our fundraising to update the space, add windows, and create additional meetings spaces, please consider a gift – together we are building a beautiful future.”

Donations can be made at www.portlandrecovery.org.

