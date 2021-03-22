The free virtual event, “Having Uncomfortable Conversations with Your Kids: Talking about Race and Racism,” will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

The panel discussion will focus on the history of racism and how to address racial bias, as well as offer tips for how to start conversations about race, diversity and anti-racism from an early age. A brief Q & A session will follow the discussion. Donations will be accepted.

Panelists include Tracie Jae, owner of The Quiet Rebel; author, speaker and parenting educator Sarah MacLaughlin; and Mercedes Samudio, founder of Diversity in Parenting,Inc.

The event is a collaboration between the Portland Chamber of Commerce, Greater Portland Council of Governments, United Way of Greater Portland, Portland Public Library and the Maine Historical Society.

To register, visit www.portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

