BAR HARBOR — Nesting peregrine falcons are once again claiming their territory, resulting in several trail closures in Acadia National Park.
The Jordan Cliffs Trail, Precipice Trail, and a portion of the Orange & Black Path are closed until further notice.
Rangers closed the cliffs and associated trails to public entry to protect the peregrine falcons from being disturbed and abandoning their nests.
Entering a trail that’s marked as closed is a federal crime.
The trails are expected to reopen after the nesting season.
