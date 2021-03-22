Southern Maine’s eight transit operators have launched a educational campaign about traveling safely on public transportation during the pandemic.

A website, TransitTogether.org , has been created to provide information about proven safety protocols each agency has in place and general information about transit safety. The website also features an interactive map and regional schedules.

The Greater Portland Council of Governments worked with the transit operators to develop the campaign, which is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: