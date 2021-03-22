HIGH SCHOOLS

Lillian Findlan had 23 points and six kills, and Tori Lawrence scored 17 points with nine assists and six digs as Sanford cruised past host York, 25-23, 15-25, 28-26 and 26-24 on Monday night in girls’ volleyball.

Sage Study had eight kills and five blocks, and Kora Eckelman helped with three kills and six blocks. Ella Vangieson had 12 assists.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Justin Wilson became the New York Yankees’ second left-handed reliever to get hurt during spring training, leaving Monday night’s exhibition against Philadelphia due to tightness in his pitching shoulder.

New York said Wilson will have an MRI on Tuesday.

“The way he kind of described is just having a hard time getting loose out there,” Manager Aaron Boone said. “I think there’s a chance that it might not be that big a deal.”

Boone said there had been no prior sign of anything alarming.

Wilson replaced Darren O’Day at the start of the seventh inning with the Phillies leading 2-0, his fifth spring training appearance.

He allowed a single on a 2-0 pitch to Rhys Hoskins and a home run to right field on a 1-0 pitch to former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius. Alec Bohm fouled off a pitch before Wilson threw four balls in a row. Wilson worked the count full with his seventh pitch to Odubel Herrera, then waved his arm toward the dugout to summon director of medical services Steve Donohue and Boone.

Nestor Cortes Jr. relieved.

The 33-year-old Wilson signed a $5.15 million, two-year contract this offseason to start his second stint with the Yankees. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Mets.

New York lefty Zack Britton had surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow and is likely out until at least May and perhaps the summer.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO VOLUNTEERS BANNED: Volunteers from abroad will not be allowed into Japan for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, organizers said Monday.

The announcement came two days after Tokyo organizers said they would ban international fans from coming into Japan. Both measures are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Organizers said a limited number of volunteers might be allowed if they have special skills.

“I’m really sorry, but we have decided there is no other choice but to drop the plan,” said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organizing committee.

Organizers had planned to use about 80,000 unpaid volunteers. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government had lined up 30,000 more. Most, of course, are from Japan. It’s not clear how many will be needed with few overseas fans in attendance. Japan’s Kyodo news agency, quoting “sources close to the matter,” said around 500 overseas volunteers would be given exemptions to enter Japan.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 with 11,000 athletes, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24 with 4,400 more. Athletes will operate inside a bubble, a plan that calls for limited contact with outsiders.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Women were the top three prize money earners on Alpine skiing’s World Cup circuit this season, the International Ski Federation said Monday.

Lara Gut-Behrami was the highest prize earner with a total of $523,000 before taxes, including six race wins that typically each pay $48,600. Petra Vlhova, who edged Gut-Behrami for the women’s overall title on Saturday, got $479,000 after starting in all but two of the 31 women’s events.

Mikaela Shiffrin won the most valuable women’s race – the night slalom at Flachau, Austria, that paid almost $68,000 – in her total of almost $444,000.

Alexis Pinturault was the men’s overall World Cup champion and its highest earner. His $409,000 prize money included wins in five of the 35 events. The most valuable World Cup race is the fearsome Hahnenkamm men’s downhill at Kitzbühel, Austria, which paid almost $94,500 to the winner Beat Feuz.

