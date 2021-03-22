‘The Past is Present,’ ‘Falling into Place’ and ‘Meeting Hall Maine’ exhibits

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday. Through May 7. Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Maine Jewish Museum invites you to view three new art exhibits representing a variety of media. You’ll find “The Past is Present” in the Spiegel Gallery, featuring works in wood by Gerry Holzman that were inspired by photographs of Roman Vishniac, who documented Jewish life in Europe prior to World War II. Penelope Jones’ “Falling into Place” is displayed in the Fineberg Family Community Room and features painting, drawings and collages created with Ukiyo-e Japanese paintings, boat slip structures, Maine estuaries and architectural details from Spain’s Alhambra Palace in mind. Lastly, there’s the “Meeting Hall Maine” exhibit in the Jody S. Sataloff Art and History Pavilion, featuring the photographs of Michelle Hauser who records for posterity the documentation of hundreds of meeting halls found throughout the state. Hauser’s undertaking of this project begin as a collaboration with her late husband Andrew S. Flamm.

‘The Last Ship to Proxima Centauri’

7 p.m. Friday. Portland Stage, free to stream on Zoom, registration required. portlandstage.org

Portland Stage invites you to stream a digital workshop performance of Greg Lam’s play “The Last Ship to Proxima Centauri,” grand prize winner of the 2020 Clauder Competition for New England playwrights. Along with writing plays, Lam is a screenwriter and board game designer who is now based on the West Coast after spending most of his life in Boston. His play is set 2,000 years after the end of must-see TV and challenges the audience to view 21st century America through a futurist neo-colonialism lens. On April 9, you can watch another award winner: “In His Hands,” by Benjamin Benne.

‘Seasons in the Sun’

7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

After a year of living during a pandemic, we could all stand to see something hopeful. The play “Seasons in the Sun” is exactly that, as it tells the tale of finding love and happiness from a place of loss and grief. It was penned by Footlights’ executive artistic director, Michael J. Tobin, after he lost his mother and took solace in friendships formed with other mourners he met at the cemetery. The Footlights Theatre has been presenting 25-person capacity shows since July.

‘Sorry We Missed You’

Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Through April 30. Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. meca.edu

The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) at Maine College of Art invites you to peruse its new exhibit, “Sorry We Missed You.” You’ll see works from 15 artists from the 2020 class of the college’s MFA program whose exhibitions were put on hold because of the pandemic. Now is their time to shine. Through various media, you’ll see explorations of identity, humor, resilience, recuperation and social commentary. From paintings to videos and text-infused creations, “Sorry We Missed You” will strike many chords as you make your way through the exhibit.

