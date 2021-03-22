Arrests

3/15 at 10:34 p.m. Jeremiah Munsey, 26, of Littlefield Road, Lisbon, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Courtney Everett on charges of unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug, violation of conditional release and criminal simulation.

3/15 at 10:34 p.m. Amanda Engelbert, 30, listed as a transient, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Courtney Everett on charges of unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug and violation of conditional release.

3/15 at 10:34 p.m. Anthony Teabout, 51, of West Myrtle Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Courtney Everett on charges of trafficking of a Schedule W drug, unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug and violation of conditional release.

3/15 at 10:34 p.m. Tiffany Russell, 29, of West Berry Mills Road, West Bath, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Courtney Everett on a charge of unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug.

3/16 at 8:24 a.m. Vincent Migliano, 31, of Hatch Street, Richmond, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Mathew Bowers on a charge of operating under suspension.

3/16 at 8:27 p.m. Nicholas Reilly, 24, of Demons Way, was arrested on Sokokis Circle by Officer Robert Wright on a charge of violation of a protection order.

3/17 at 5:21 p.m. Bridget Larson, 65, of Deleware Court, Portland, was arrested on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Officer Robert Wright on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/19 at 5:02 p.m. Anderson Jackson, 21, of Davis Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

3/20 at 8:06 a.m. Jeffrey Damico, 41, of Winter Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on a warrant.

3/20 at 5:04 p.m. George Hickey, 64, of Court Street, Bath, was arrested on Meadow Road by Officer Robert Wright on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 15-21.

Fire calls

3/15 at 1:50 p.m. Assist Lisbon.

3/16 at 6:46 a.m. Vehicle fire on Meadow Road.

3/16 at 10:13 a.m. Assist Brunswick.

3/16 at 1:40 p.m. Fire alarm on the Middlesex Road.

3/17 at 6:54 p.m. Assist resident on Academy Lane.

3/17 at 11:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Brillant Way.

3/18 at 8:30 a.m. Fire alarm on Sugar Maple Drive.

3/20 at 6:35 a.m. Alarm call on Butternut Drive.

3/20 at 12:53 p.m. Assist Brunswick.

3/20 at 4:49 p.m. Water rescue on Townsend Way.

3/21 at 1:59 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on the River Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from March 15-21.

