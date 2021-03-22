Arrests

Kyle Owens-Borden, 38, of Massachusetts, on March 16 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and a warrant, on Main Street.

Jacob A. Demmons, 27, of Biddeford, on March 17 on a charge of violating condition of release, operation after habitual offender revocation and three prior probation violations, on Main Street.

Matthew A. Blake, 38, of Portland, on March 19 on a charge of operating after habitual revocation with three priors, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth and probation violation, on Forest Street.

Thomas Anthon Cassidy Koulovatos, 32, of Rochester Street, on March 21 on a charge of indecent conduct and burglary of a motor vehicle, on Main Street.

Summonses

Timothy L. Aun, 29, of Auburn, on March 16 on a charge of failing to register a vehicle after 150 days, on Conant Street.

Lanh Danh Huynh, 26, of Cumberland Street, on March 16 on two separate charges of operating a vehicle without a license, on East Bridge Street.

Melina J. Frank, 30, of Longfellow Street, on March 17 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration and operating without a license for more than 90 days, on Brown Street.

Andrew Michael Florez, 34, of Scarborough, on March 17 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Saco Street.

Lisa P. Harmon, 37, of Central Street, on March 17 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Jeremy M. Ferrar, 34, of Portland, on March 18 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Kelly J. Giusti, 39, of Cross Street, on March 18 on a charge of failing to obtain a driver’s license and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Daelyaoba G. Kabore Ouedraogo, 42, of Portland, on March 18 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

Jacob Alan Sawtell, 27, of Gorham, on March 19 on a charge of attaching false plates, violating condition of release and failing to obtain driver’s license, on Mechanic Street.

Sarah Boclair, 42, of Gorham, on March 19 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked and attaching false plates, on Spring Street.

Michael A. Blodgett, 42, of State Street, on March 20 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

