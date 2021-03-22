Arrests
3/15 at 10:34 p.m. A 15-year-old was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Brian Andreasen on charges of terrorizing and possession of marijuana.
3/17 at 6:38 p.m. Abigail Senerchia, 29, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested on Applecrest Drive by Officer Shawn Miles on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, attaching false plates, operating without a license and violating condition of release.
Summonses
3/19 at 6:42 p.m. A 13-year-old was issued a summons on Eider Point Road by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Fire calls
3/17 at 6:56 a.m. Fire call on East Elm Street.
3/17 at 11:01 a.m. Fire call on Blueberry Cove Lane.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from March 15-21.
