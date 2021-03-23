Sixth and seventh graders at Bath Middle School can return to full in-person learning on April 5, but a shortage of teachers remains the major hurdle to clear before other Regional School Unit 1 middle and high school classes can resume full in-person instruction.
Bath Middle School Principal Brandon Ward told the RSU 1 board Monday he was able to hire three new staff members and some existing staff members are changing their workloads to break up the classes.
However, Ward said he needs one more additional staff member to break the eighth-grade class, the largest in the school, into smaller groups to allow for distancing between students before the class can return to full in-person learning.
Any Bath Middle School sixth and seventh graders who have opted for full remote learning this academic year will remain in that model, according to Ward.
Although Ward isn’t ready to welcome back all Bath Middle School students, he has been more successful at hiring new staff members than other district schools.
Woolwich Central School Principal Jason Libby and Morse High School Principal Eric Varney said they both need multiple new staff members in order to reopen their schools full-time and neither has had luck filling workforce gaps.
This story will be updated.
