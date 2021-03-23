The TD Beach to Beacon 10K, Maine’s largest road race, announced early Tuesday morning the 2021 event will have a “virtual component” and will continue to “evaluate options for an in-person event.”

The 2020 race was cancelled because of the coronavirus with all entrants receiving a refund of their entry fee. Unlike some other large events in the running and cycling community, Beach to Beacon did not offer a virtual race.

What exactly the 2021 race will look like is still unclear. The press release was purposely vague on details. Typically the race is held the first Saturday in August but neither the race’s date nor plans for how to enter the race were included, with additional plans expected to be announced soon.

“March is always a time of high anticipation and excitement for our race community, as it’s when we typically open the competitive online registration process for a bib number. We know everyone is eagerly awaiting updates on our 2021 race, and we are continuing to work through plans to ensure the event will be safe for the runners, volunteers and the larger community,” said David Backer, President of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K in the release. “We thank everyone for their ongoing support and will announce more details as soon as we can confidently do so. In the meantime, please continue practicing the protective measures to help us all stay safe and healthy.”

“To say these are unknown and challenging times is more than an understatement, but we have proven time and again that this is a strong, resilient community,” said race founder and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson. “As runners, we know all about perseverance, and I have no doubt we will persevere to come out of this pandemic stronger than before.”

This story will be updated.

