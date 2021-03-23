PORTLAND — A New Sharon who was burned over 80% of his body on Monday evening was listed in serious condition Tuesday morning at Maine Medical Center, Caroline Cornish, manager of communications and public affairs, said.

John Gill, 85, of 33 Gloria Road, had been listed in critical condition Monday at the hospital, after pouring gasoline on trash he was burning in an outdoor barrel at his home, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer or the Maine Department Public Safety.

Gill was flown to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

The New Sharon Fire Department was called to Gill’s home about 5 p.m. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted because of the nature of the injury, Moss wrote in a media statement.

Related Headlines New Sharon man critically injured in fire

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: