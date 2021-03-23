MSAD 6 needs Ed Techs

Maine School Administrative District 6 is seeking educational technicians to work with special needs students at Bonny Eagle high and middle schools, Buxton Center Elementary, Edna Libby, George E. Jack and Steep Falls.

“We are seeking all levels of Ed Techs to join our instructional staff,” an online advertisement said.

For more information, contact the district’s Special Services Department at 929-2317 or email Joan Libby at [email protected]

Poitras unopposed so far

Chad Poitras, chairperson of the Board of Selectmen, is the only person as of Tuesday that has taken out nomination papers for an open seat on the board, Town Clerk John Myers reported. Poitras’ three-year term expires in June and is the only available seat on the board.

Nomination papers for selectman, two Planning Board seats, and two on the Budget Committee must be filed by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, in Myers’ office, 185 Portland Road.

The municipal election is set for June 8.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: