Thrift Shop opening

North Windham Union Church UCC announced that its thrift shop will be reopening Wednesday, April 7. The shop is located diagonally across the street from the fire station on Route 302 in North Windham. There are many new items for sale and the store has been rearranged for a better shopping experience. Search for treasures from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Choose from clothing, housewares, books, puzzles, toys and lots of other items at very reasonable prices. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. Stop by for a safe and fun shopping spree.

Easter egg hunt

The Windham Parks & Recreation Department and the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce are hosting an Easter egg hunt from March 29 to April 7. To take part in the event, drive around town to “hunt” for businesses displaying a numbered Easter egg sign in their windows. Stop by the Parks & Recreation Department office at 8 School Road to pick up a worksheet, which will be available beginning March 29. Drawings for prizes will be held for participants who find half the Easter eggs and for those who find them all. Business owners interested in being a hunt host, donating a prize, or would like more information can contact [email protected]

Easter Bunny parade

The Easter Bunny will be coming to a neighborhood near you on Saturday, April 3, courtesy of Windham Fire and Rescue. A daytime Easter parade has been organized that will travel through town so kids of all ages can wave to the famous bunny as he passes by. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and the route will be posted on the Windham Parks & Recreation Department website. Be sure to join in on the fun for a hippity-hoppity good time.

Celebration of animation

Are you a fan of Bugs Bunny, or is Popeye more your cup of tea? Do you like going into the future with the Jetsons or taking a trip on the Wayback Machine with Mr. Peabody and Sherman? Whichever you choose, you will enjoy the virtual presentation by author Martin Gitlin in coordination with the Windham Public Library from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. It is based on Gitlin’s book, “A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History.” For more information about this fun and informative virtual presentation, contact Ray at the library at 892-1908, ext. 5 or [email protected]

