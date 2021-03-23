The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as two additional deaths.

The 131 cases is among the lowest numbers reported by state health officials in nearly a month and reduces Maine’s seven-day, rolling average of new confirmed or probable infections to 200. At the same time, vaccination clinics across the state are slated to begin inoculating Maine residents between the ages of 50 and 59 on Tuesday for the first time.

To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 48,773 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus was first detected in the state last March. The number of Maine residents whose deaths have been linked to COVID-19 stood at 731 on Tuesday with the two additional deaths.

Meanwhile, the state’s vaccination campaign enters a new phase as eligibility extends to individuals in their 50s.

A total of 369,484 people — or roughly 27.5 percent of Maine’s population of 1.3 million people — had received at least one shot of vaccine as of Tuesday morning while 16.5 percent have received either both of their Pfizer or Moderna shots or the single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Maine at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: