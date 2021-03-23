Marcus Mariota is expected to re-sign with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2021 season to be the backup to Derek Carr, a restructured contract with a $3.5 million base salary but with incentives could rise to $8 million.

Mariota’s renegotiated contract marks a significant reduction from the $10.625 million he originally slated to receive in the final year of the two-year, $17.5 million contract he signed in 2020. However, the Raiders didn’t want to pay Mariota and reportedly issued an ultimatum last week to Mariota – accept a $7 million pay cut or be traded or released.

A restructured contract makes it easier to trade him if a team has a need to acquire a quarterback either in training camp or during the season. Mariota reportedly had been unwilling to accept a restructured deal to facilitate a trade a month ago, possibly in an effort to force the Raiders to release him.

Unfortunately for Mariota, teams that had been in the market for a potential QB1 have either signed or traded to acquire their 2021 starters during the last month, leaving few starting opportunities. Now, with a very different quarterback landscape compared to a month ago, Mariota may have to wait until the 2022 season to get another opportunity to be a starting quarterback.

DESHAUN WATSON: A 14th woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

The claims in the latest suit, which was filed late Monday night in a Harris County state district court, are similar to those in the earlier cases in which the women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. The most recent lawsuit was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her in July 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Six others lawsuits were filed earlier Monday while the others were filed last week.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless,” while the NFL player has broadly denied he acted inappropriately.

The 14 women, who have sued separately, have not been identified in the lawsuits. They are represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who’s said he planned to submit evidence from several of the women to investigators.

Authorities have declined to comment on the allegations.

PACKERS: Cornerback Kevin King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

The move enables the Packers to keep both their starting cornerbacks from last season with Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander entrenched at the other spot.

King, who turns 26 on May 5, has made 36 starts in his four-year career and 25 over the last two seasons. The Packers drafted him in the second round with the 33rd overall pick in 2017.

TITANS: Tennessee agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Josh Reynolds after losing starting wide receiver Corey Davis in free agency to the New York Jets last week.

The fourth-round pick in 2017 has not missed a game through his first four seasons, and his streak of 64 games played is tied for the third-longest active streak among wide receivers. Reynolds has 113 career catches for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns, and has 11 catches for 186 yards in six playoff games with the Rams.

Reynolds is coming off his best season. He started 13 games and caught 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a pass in each game last season and lined up both outside and in the slot for the Rams.

BILLS: Buffalo is welcoming back a dynamic receiving, running and return threat after reaching an agreement to re-sign Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

McKenzie is valued for the “gadget” role he played in scoring five touchdowns receiving, another returning a punt, and one on a 12-yard completion to quarterback Josh Allen last season. McKenzie returns for a third full season in Buffalo since being claimed by the team in 2018 after he was cut by Denver.

PANTHERS: Carolina agreed to terms one a one-year contract with starting right guard John Miller and added free agent linebacker/special teams player Frankie Luvu from the New York Jets.

Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers at right guard and should provide some needed stability on the right side of the offensive line alongside tackle Taylor Moton, who received the franchise tag from Carolina earlier this offseason. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Miller was an unrestricted free agent who tested the market before rejoining the Panthers. He spent his first five seasons with the Bills and Bengals, starting 74 games over that span.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »