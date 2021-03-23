Portland’s three high schools are moving to add more in-person learning for students in early April.

Deering and Portland high schools are planning to bring students back for two days per week of in-person learning starting April 12 while Casco Bay High School will bring students back for either two mornings or two afternoons per week starting April 5. If all goes well Casco Bay would transition to either four mornings or four afternoons per week on May 3.

Most students are currently attending classes remotely with access to in-person support through a “learning center” model. Some families have been pushing the district to move towards a hybrid model more akin to surrounding schools that have students in person two days per week.

The new plans were announced by high school principals at the three schools in letters to families and videos Monday. At Deering High School, Co-Principals Abdullahi Ahmed and Alyson Dame wrote in a letter that all students in grades nine through 12 will be welcomed back April 12 for two days of in-person instruction per week. Students with last names starting with letters A through K will attend Mondays and Thursdays and those with last names L through Z will attend Tuesdays and Fridays.

Portland High School Principal Sheila Jepson sent an email to families and also posted a video explaining that school’s schedule, which will also divide students into two cohorts to attend in-person on either Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays.

At Casco Bay High School, Principal Derek Pierce posted a video explaining the changes. Starting April 5, students at Casco Bay will come to school either two mornings or two afternoons per week based on their crew groups. That would increase to four mornings or four afternoons per week on May 3 if things go well.

“This of course presumes all goes well and is subject to change depending on health and safety conditions between now and then, but we are confident enough to let you know that we anticipate for May until the end of the school year we will adopt a schedule where, if you’re an in-person learner, you will be in four days per week,” Pierce said.

The principals at Deering said students who need to remain remote-only should contact them while Jepson, in her email to families, said students in grades 10 through 12 will receive a form asking them if they want to stay remote and should decide by Thursday. Casco Bay will also continue to have fully remote students, Pierce said in the video.

Tess Nacelewicz, communications coordinator for the district, did not immediately respond to a phone call or email Tuesday morning. On Monday, Nacelewicz said middle and elementary schools, where most students are already in-person two days per week, are expected to communicate their plans for increased in-person learning to families by early next week, while the high schools were communicating early this week.

Michael Podolsky, a member of the Back to School Portland group that has been calling for increased in-person learning for high school students, said he and his son, a junior at Portland High, were happy to see the plans released Monday.

“I think it’s great,” Podolsky said. “That’s what we had asked for. We thought it was a reasonable request and I’m glad the district has figured out a way to do it safely. I’m hoping this is a step to getting them back full-time in the fall. That’s where we really want to be and I know the district is there too. Hopefully they’re doing everything they can to make that happen.”

This story will be updated.

