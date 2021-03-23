SPORTS BETTING

A Tennessee sports betting company has sued state officials to try to overturn their suspension of the firm’s sportsbook, a move taken last week due to suspected fraud and money laundering in accounts on the betting platform.

On Monday, Tennessee Action 24/7 filed the lawsuit against Tennessee Lottery officials for the suspension that came at the outset of the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament, a huge sports betting event that continues for several weeks. The company is challenging the regulatory process used to suspend them and is calling into question the level of debit card fraud an investigator suspects occurred.

The company is one of six authorized so far to run sportsbooks under Tennessee’s online-only sports betting law, which saw its first bets in November. The move marked the first time an online sportsbook operator has had its license suspended in the U.S., according to Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for the PlayUSA.com sports betting news website. The suspension remains in effect indefinitely until a review finds that proper internal controls are in place going forward.

Danny DiRienzo, a sports betting investigator for the lottery, last week said the activity would have been stopped early on, with fewer victims and less money in losses, if the company had implemented the internal controls they spelled out in their application as a sportsbook operator.

DiRienzo said in one instance, a player made a $10 deposit almost immediately followed by 184 attempted deposits from seven cards with seven names, 124 of which were successful, with minimal bets placed and then multiple withdrawals out to an account with the player’s name. He called it a clear case of what could be charged as credit card fraud, money laundering, aggravated identity theft or wire fraud.

HORSE RACING

PREAKNESS: The Preakness will be run in front of a limited capacity of 10,000 fans at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 15.

Organizers of the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown announced the decision Tuesday. Churchill Downs has said it expects the Kentucky Derby to be run in front of roughly 40-50% of capacity May 1 in Louisville. Typically, the Preakness draws over 100,000 spectators.

The Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont were run out of order last year with no fans in attendance. It’s not immediately clear what the capacity will be at Belmont Park on June 5, though New York State has set 10% capacity limits for other sports.

SOCCER

EUROPA LEAGUE: Scottish police are investigating claims of racial abuse and assault which are alleged to have taken place during and after a Europa League match between Glasgow club Rangers and Czech team Slavia Prague.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has alleged he was the subject of “deliberate and premeditated” racial abuse by Slavia defender Ondřej Kúdela during Thursday’s game at Ibrox. Slavia and Kúdela denied those allegations, and the team claimed Kúdela was punched after the game, which Slavia won 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

“Officers are liaising with both clubs and enquiries are continuing,” Police Scotland said in a statement on Tuesday.

