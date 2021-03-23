Arrests

Audrey M. Chambers, 32, of Casco, on March 16 on a warrant for another agency on a charge of failure to appear.

Cory M. Kelley, 34, of Windham, on March 20 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, driving to endanger, attaching false plates and violating condition of release.

Summonses

Dylan Gauge-Brown, 24, of Windham, on March 15 on a charge of assault, on River Road.

Steven Morton-Kalloch, 33, of Hollis Center, on March 16 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Tandberg Trail.

Saide B. Clark, 24, of Bridgton, on March 17 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating condition of release.

Alexander W. Hardy, 31, of Windham, on March 19 on charges of driving to endanger and operating beyond license restriction, on Overlook Road.

Latoya A. Williams, 32, of Windham, on a charge of operating after suspension, on Roosevelt Trail.

Brian A. Duhamel, 40, of Windham, on March 20 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Daniel G. Duhamel, 38, of South Portland, on March 20 on a charge of violating condition of release.

