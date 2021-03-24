FALMOUTH — Lucia Pompeo scored a lot of goals for the Cheverus girls’ hockey program, 60 of them to be exact, but her finest moment involved a save.

Helping to save the program.

Entering her junior season, when it appeared the Stags would lack enough players to field a team, Pompeo recruited enough girls to keep the program going.

That dedication to the sport, combined with her leadership, brilliant play and a penchant for scoring big goals, culminated with Pompeo being named Wednesday as the winner of the Becky Schaffer Award, given to the state’s most outstanding senior girls’ hockey player.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” said Pompeo at a small outdoor ceremony for the players’ families at Casco Bay Arena in Falmouth. “I couldn’t have done it without my family, friends and especially (Cheverus) Coach (Scott) Rousseau. It’s very exciting and I’m very thankful.”

Pompeo joins Courtney Sullivan of Greely (2018), Avery Lutrzykowski of St. Dominic Academy (2019) and Maranda Guimond of Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (2020) as Schaffer Award winners.

The other finalists were Caroline Lerch of Portland/Deering, Brie Dube of Lewiston and Gigi Ouellette of St. Dom’s.

Pompeo is a two-time All-State selection and two-time team captain. She was part of the 2019 state championship team as a sophomore, returning in time for the playoffs after missing almost the entire season because of a torn labrum.

The following winter, the Stags found themselves with just eight skaters, and it appeared they would be unable to defend their title. But Pompeo helped ensure that Cheverus would take the ice.

“I just tried to recruit every girl I saw in the hallway,” Pompeo said. “I told them it would be fun. We got enough girls to field a team.”

Pompeo finished second all-time at Cheverus in goals and third in points with 80. She is also an honor roll student and a standout field hockey player. She will play field hockey at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Rousseau, the Cheverus coach who is also president of the Coaches’ Association, raved about Pompeo’s play and leadership.

“I couldn’t be more proud of (Lucia),” said Rousseau. “She was the heart and soul of the team and the driving force of saving that team (her junior season). We went 14-6 when I wasn’t sure we’d win four games.

“Again, this year, she was a terrific leader.”

Pompeo was chosen over three other worthy finalists.

Lerch scored 117 career goals and 172 career points. Despite her prolific offensive production, Lerch said her favorite hockey memory came during her freshman season when she filled in as goalie for three games, winning all three.

“The memory that’s most special to me is beating Cheverus in the City Cup my freshman year,” Lerch said. “I played goalie for that game and it was just awesome to play with some of my best friends and have that special moment.”

Dube helped Lewiston to the 2020 state title, as the Blue Devils went undefeated. She plans to play hockey at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“I’m really excited to keep playing hockey,” Dube said. “It was my dream to play in college and I thank my friends, family, coaches and my teammates for helping me along the way.”

Ouellette is a two-time All-State selection. She also plays soccer and lacrosse and won a Class C state title in lacrosse in 2019. Ouellette boasts a 4.5 grade point average and is ranked second in her class.

“I love the St. Dom’s program,” Ouellette said. “My dad coached when I was young and my brothers played, so it was great to be a part of. I think my favorite memories were just hanging out with my teammates before games.”

Rousseau made a point of paying tribute to all of the finalists in an especially strong field.

“All four of these players have had amazing four-year careers,” Rousseau said. “You have three girls who have won state championships and a girl who has scored 117 goals. They deserved their moment in the sun and I’m glad we could give them some semblance of that today.”

