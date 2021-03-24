As I have gotten older, it seems as though I have lost touch with most of the popular music. I rarely listen to the radio, unless it is NPR or a Red Sox broadcast. However, I have always loved the awards shows, and so I tuned in to watch the Grammy Awards on Sunday night hoping to see some live music performances instead of the yearlong livestreams from an artist’s living room-studio.

The format was a bit different, but it was great to see bands actually performing together (albeit for each other.) There were some amazing outfits, some (expected) socially conscious acceptance speeches, and some unexpected (for me) bonuses. Post Malone, once I got past the facial inscriptions, is very talented. I even recognized a few of the songs, thanks to the playlist at WCLZ.

Once again, there was unneeded controversy. Whether we like it or not, our cultural norms are constantly evolving, and there will always be those artists who will push the envelope. Many fans support them, and many others are shocked by them. We as viewers have the choice whether or not to tune in and watch. I do not feel the need to know what “WAP” actually stands for. If the act offended you, however, I can only suggest: Next time, just change the station, or shut the television off.

Susan Care

Limerick

