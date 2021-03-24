It’s true there are little data to support the vehicle inspection law (Our View, March 23). The problem with that argument is the success of the program cannot be measured. The pedestrian spotted in the crosswalk because headlights and wiper blades were replaced. The tie rod that did not snap, sending a driver into a skid. The new tire installed that didn’t hydroplane during a rainstorm, sending the car into a guardrail. Lives were saved with the inspection law, but just how many can’t be measured.
The law relies on the integrity of the mechanic, as we rely on the integrity of the surgeon to only perform his work when necessary, the lawyer to act in the interests of his clients and the accountant to perform his work accurately. As a former state inspection mechanic, I am not pleased with the implication that auto mechanics are especially self-serving compared to other professions.
Peter Chace
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anita McGarrity Danis
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Isaac Frank "Sandy" Huey
-
Obituaries
Obituary: John E. Malier
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Margaret Sprague
-
Obituaries
Obituary: John V. DiLiddo
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.