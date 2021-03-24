It’s true there are little data to support the vehicle inspection law (Our View, March 23). The problem with that argument is the success of the program cannot be measured. The pedestrian spotted in the crosswalk because headlights and wiper blades were replaced. The tie rod that did not snap, sending a driver into a skid. The new tire installed that didn’t hydroplane during a rainstorm, sending the car into a guardrail. Lives were saved with the inspection law, but just how many can’t be measured.

The law relies on the integrity of the mechanic, as we rely on the integrity of the surgeon to only perform his work when necessary, the lawyer to act in the interests of his clients and the accountant to perform his work accurately. As a former state inspection mechanic, I am not pleased with the implication that auto mechanics are especially self-serving compared to other professions.

Peter Chace

Kennebunk

