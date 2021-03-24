I consider myself a political independent, so why am I enrolled in a party? It is because, as an independent, I can’t participate in (taxpayer-funded) primary elections.
Primary elections are important. They determine who the candidates will be in general elections. But 32 percent of Maine’s voters, and 50 percent of voters ages 18 to 33, are unenrolled and can’t participate in this stage of the democratic process.
Over the years, I’ve seen worthy candidates from both parties, and in order to help them reach the general election, my solution has been to frequently change my party registration. But this is tedious, and most independents don’t bother. They just don’t participate in primaries.
A solution to this anti-democratic situation would be L.D. 231, An Act to Establish Open Primaries. It should actually be labeled “… Establish Semi-Open Primaries,” because Republicans would not be able to vote in Democratic primaries or vice versa, but independents like me would be allowed to cast one vote in the primary of their choice without having to enroll in a political party. Our democracy would be strengthened by greater voter participation and by encouraging candidates to appeal to a broader, more centrist group of voters than simply the hard core of their parties. This would help reduce the extreme political polarization that troubles our democracy now.
If you agree, please contact your legislators and encourage them to support L.D. 231. Our democracy isn’t perfect, but this would make it better.
Jim Shaffer
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
School Notebook: March 24
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Strengthen democracy – open up Maine’s primaries
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Clean-energy corridor is needed to protect our planet
-
Columns
Commentary: Biden is making America’s Afghanistan problems worse
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: For women terrorized by domestic partners, it’s no better here
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.