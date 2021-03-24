Main Street Bath is offering a special promotion on its Gift of Bath thanks to a sponsorship from the Law Offices of James F. Day. Shoppers who buy the gift certificates, which are redeemable at over 70 Bath restaurants, service businesses and entertainment venues, will now receive a $10 bonus for every $50 Gift of Bath purchased.

“We know that small businesses everywhere are suffering from the effects of the pandemic, and that shopping local is the best way to help them,” said Main Street Bath Director Amanda McDaniel. “When you purchase a Gift of Bath certificate, you know that money will be spent at a local business where every dollar counts.”

McDaniel said the promotion will last until all 200 bonuses were distributed. Gift of Bath certificates can be purchased online at https://visitbath.com/programs/gift-of-bath/ or in person at Now You’re Cooking at 49 Front St.

