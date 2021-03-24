A missing Oakland teen was found safe in the state of Nebraska after going missing for nearly a week, police reported Wednesday morning.

Lanie Nolan, 15, an Oakland native and resident of New Beginnings in Lewiston, was located in the state of Nebraska Tuesday night.

“Arrangements are currently being made to get her back to Maine so as to reunite her with her family,” Lewiston Police said in a press release.

Nolan had been missing since March 18 when she said she was “going for a walk.” New Beginnings, which serves homeless and runaway youth, contacted police when she did not return.

Police believed Nolan may have willingly left with a 23-year-old man whom she had been in contact with on social media. Taylor Hauke of Vacaville, Calif., is currently being held at the Lincoln County Jail in Lincoln, Neb., pending criminal charges.

They were found in a rest area, according to Lewiston Lt. David St. Pierre.

“We are very pleased that Lanie has been located and that she is safe,” police wrote in the release. “We would like to acknowledge and thank everyone that assisted with this missing person investigation; including family members, friends and community members, LPD detectives and officers as well as the many dedicated law enforcement professionals who contributed in Lanie being found safe.”

In addition to the Lewiston Police Department, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Oakland Police, Homeland Security Investigations, California’s Attorney General’s Office, Nebraska State Police and Vacaville, Calif., Police assisted in the search.

