Dan Snyder is buying out the Washington Football Team’s minority owners and will become the sole owner of the club.

An NFL spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that Snyder’s application for a debt waiver of $450 million was approved by the finance committee and that the deal is pending approval from team owners. Three-quarters, or 24 of 32 teams, need to sign off during a vote at the annual league meeting next week to make it official.

Multiple messages seeking comment that were left for the team and a public relations firm representing Snyder were not immediately returned.

Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Bob Rothman currently own 40.5% of Washington Football Inc. They have been mired in a court dispute with Snyder over their shares of the team.

This effectively settles that matter and puts Snyder completely in charge of the team, which Forbes valued at $3.5 billion. Washington is in the midst of an organizational upheaval after dropping its name last year and launching an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace by several former employees.

The NFL took over that investigation run by Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson last summer. A league spokesman said that investigation is still ongoing, which is separate from Snyder buying out full control of the team.

DOLPHINS: Linebacker Elandon Roberts re-signed with the Miami Dolphins after testing the free agent market.

The Dolphins announced the move Wednesday. Roberts, 26, started 11 games in his first season with Miami last year before he was sidelined by a serious knee injury. He totaled 61 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

He spent his first four NFL seasons with New England, where he played on two Super Bowl championship teams.

COLTS: Indianapolis has re-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to another one-year contract. The 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler played his first seven seasons with Minnesota, but after being released by the Vikings just before free agency started last season, Rhodes joined the Colts on a one-year deal in hopes of jump-starting his career.

He did. Rhodes started all 16 games, made 42 tackles, broke up 12 passes, intercepted two and returned one for a touchdown. But with many teams facing tight salary caps in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhodes opted to return to Indy for another season.

Since being drafted 25th overall in 2013, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound Rhodes has started 113 of 120 games, had 414 tackles, broken up 85 passes, picked off 12 passes and scored two touchdowns while forcing three fumbles and producing 15 tackles for loss. He was an All-Pro in 2017.

49ERS: San Francisco has brought back another key piece for its roster, agreeing to a one-year deal to retain slot cornerback K’Waun Williams, according to reports.

NFL Network first reported the agreement.

Williams, who turns 30 in July, plays an important role with his ability to cover in the slot as well as blitz. He played only eight games last season because of injuries but had two sacks, four passes defensed and five tackles for loss.

BILLS: Buffalo agreed to terms Wednesday with Nigerian-born defensive end Efe Obada on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old joins the Bills after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds and is coming off a year in which he had a career-best 5 1/2 sacks in 16 games, including one start.

Overall, Obada has 7 1/2 sacks in 42 games with the Panthers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.