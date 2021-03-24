PORTLAND – Reinhold Taylor Wappler, 35, passed away at home in Portland on March 15, 2021. Taylor was born in 1985 in Rochester, N.Y. to Ron and Kelly. For most of his adulthood, he struggled with addiction and was taken from this world prematurely due to an overdose.

Taylor enjoyed boating on the lake, going to the beach, reading books, and playing video games. He loved cooking, especially to make other people happy. Taylor worked in many restaurants in a range of positions. He had lots of experience in front of house as a waiter or manager, and was also a cook. Over the years he had many other occupations, including hot tub installation, furnace removal, and mover

Taylor spent the first eight years of his life in Dover Foxcroft, Maine. The family later moved to Redding and Westport, Conn. where he attended high school at Staples. His father and stepmother moved the family back to southern Maine where Tay attended Hyde School and later graduated from North Yarmouth Academy.

Taylor was bright and always brimming with kindness. Being the oldest of four brothers, he was often the mastermind behind the antics and high jinks of their childhood. He shared his love of humor through brotherly pranks. He was truly as generous as he was clever.

Taylor is survived by his mother Kelly Taylor of Palm Desert, Calif. and his father and stepmother Ron and Andrea Wappler of Pownal. Taylor is also survived by his three brothers, Dana Wappler, PD Wappler, and Patrick Wappler; his uncle Fred Wappler; and maternal grandparents Pat and Phill Taylor. One of the loveliest times of Taylor’s life was his brief marriage to his ex-wife Melanie Guerra, they remain today the love of each others lives.

An informal memorial will be held at the Wappler Farm, 362 Allen Road, Pownal on Saturday, April 10 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The event will be held outdoors, under cover, rain or shine. Maine’s COVID restrictions will be followed for everyone’s health and safety.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to:

Miracle Messages in San Francisco, CA or

your local homeless shelter/soup kitchen

